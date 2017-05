PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo’s beloved polar bear Nora will be moving to Utah in the fall.

Nora will be relocated to the Hogle Zoo to introduce her to a new companion, Hope, who is about the same age.

Nora was born in November 2015 at the Columbus Zoo. Her mother abandoned her and zookeepers hand reared her. She moved to Oregon in September 2016.

The Zoo says visitors will have all summer to say goodbye to Nora and her departure date in the fall has not been set.