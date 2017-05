PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy is missing from his home near Brightwood, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday morning.

Malic Martinez was last seen leaving his house in the 58000 block of Hwy 26 around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen headed south into the woods near his home.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black or gray gym shorts and black Nike track shoes.

His family believes he may be trying to go to Sandy. Call 911 if you see him.