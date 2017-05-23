Workers at SolarWorld in Hillsboro get layoff warning

ORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A global solar energy company without enough money to pay its debt in the U.S. has sent letters to 800 employees saying a mass layoff or plant closure could be coming within the next two months.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports SolarWorld AG sent the letters this past weekend after it just last week said operations would continue as normal.

SolarWorld spokesman Ben Santarris says the company will continue to work with suppliers and customers to determine what the size of the company should be moving forward.

The Germany-based company’s plant is in Hillsboro. It declared insolvency in Germany – similar to bankruptcy – on May 10.

SolarWorld and other U.S. solar manufacturers have been under considerable pressure for years due to cheaper products being offered in China.