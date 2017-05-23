Treatment plant may be required at Bull Run reservoir

Related Coverage Cryptosporidium found in Bull Run water

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland may have to build an expensive treatment plant at the Bull Run reservoir to treat a potentially-deadly parasite after the Oregon Health Authority revoked the variance that prevented construction on May 19.

In a letter announcing the revocation to Portland Water Bureau Administrator Michael Stuhr, OHA Administrator Jere High said the city must establish a compliance schedule and interim control measures to prevent the spread of Cryptosporidium by Aug. 11, 2017. The City Council is expected to discuss its option at yet-to-be scheduled work session in the near future.

The revocation of the variance followed a March 8 letter from the water bureau to OHA saying it could no longer meet the terms of the variance, which had been granted in 2011 because water from the Bull Run watershed — the city’s primary source of drinking water — had historically been so clean.

But periodic testing required by the variance began detecting small amounts of crypto — as the parasite is commonly called — in December 2016, increasing the amount of water that must be tested. The final positive sample drawn on March 12 increased the required amount of water so much that the water bureau cannot physically collect and test it, causing OHA to revoke the variance.

Crypto is transmitted through animal feces. It can cause cryptosporidiosis, a respiratory and gastrointestinal illness, which killed 104 people and sickened thousands of others in 1993 in Milwaukie, Wisconsin. That outbreak prompted the EPA to adopt a rule requiring all municipal water systems to treat for crypto. Portland was the exception until May 19.

In 2009, it estimated that a treatment plant that used ultraviolet light would cost $100 million. A filtration plant that could treat additional contaminants was estimated at $385 million. Water rates might have to be raised to pay for either option. Such an increase would be paid by both city and suburban wholesale customers.

