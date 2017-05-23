Reports of possible drowning at High Rocks

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at High Rocks Park Tuesday evening, fire officials confirmed.

The victim, a male between 15-20 years old, jumped into the Clackamas River around 7:20 p.m. and struggled in the current before going under, Gladstone Fire Dept. said.

The victim didn’t resurface, so crews went into recovery mode. The search was suspended for the night shortly after. Witnesses reportedly tried helping the victim.

