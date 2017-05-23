‘Pirates of Caribbean’ star docked along Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) – With a permanent view of the Pacific Ocean along the Oregon and Washington coast, we get the honor of viewing many types of boats.

Over the next month, one especially unique ship — Lady Washington — will be docked at multiple towns up and down the coast.

“Lady Washington was the first American flagged vessel to sail around Cape Horn after the Revolutionary War, said Senior Captain James McClurg with Gray’s Harbor Historical Seaport.

This Lady Washington is a replica but a beauty that was built in Washington in 1989. It is now used for education and tours.

“Our major focus as an organization is to provide educational purpose for students, 4th to 6th grades mainly, and we’ve gone to college and older,” McClurg said.

McClurg — whose nickname is Shiney — has been part of the ship for years and considers the ship his home. With all the time spent on the boat, he knows a lot about it.

“The Lady Washington is almost entirely made from Douglas fir, and Purpleheart is South American wood that is stronger,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Lady Washington is so special you might recognize her from the big screen, said McClurg.

“The Lady Washignton here is bit of a movie star. She was in the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and she was the ‘Interceptor’ that was used by Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom that they stole to catch up to the Pearl. (It was the ) only ship that was an actual sailing vessel.”

The Lady Washington will be up the Oregon and Washington coast through June. Public tours are available.