Photos: Vault fire causes downtown power outage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About 2000 Pacific Power customers in downtown and the Pearl District may be without power until late Tuesday after an underground electrical fire.

The fire is out but power outages are still affecting residents and businesses and impacting traffic.

The affected area covers much of the western part of downtown Portland, roughly from NW Davis St on the north to SW Jefferson St on the south; from I-405 on the west to SW Broadway on the east.

