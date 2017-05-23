Oregon woman seriously hurt at Lake Creek Falls

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a helicopter took a 20-year-old woman to the hospital after she fell from the rocks at Lake Creek Falls in western Oregon.

Sgt. Carrie Carver of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the young woman from Dexter, Oregon, was climbing Monday night when she slipped and fell about 30 feet. The woman hit several ledges on the way down before hitting the water.

Carver says a bystander pulled the woman from the water and provided first aid. Rescuers dispatched to the scene devised a rope system to get the patient across 80 feet of swiftly moving water.

Carver described the woman’s injuries as significant.