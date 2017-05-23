‘No threats’ to Portland ahead of big summer events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, Portland officials say they’re prepared to prevent a terrorist attack during this summer’s big events.

Huge crowds are expected on the waterfront when the Portland Rose Festival starts in just 2 days.

Event organizers hired private security and will work closely with Portland Police Bureau to keep attendees safe. Authorities will also be monitoring social media to keep a close eye on any potential plans for disruptions.

“Right now we have no information or indication of any problem or threats to Portland specifically, but we do pay attention to what’s going on nationally and globally and can adjust if needed,” Sgt. Pete Simpson told KOIN 6 News.

If you’re attending a big event this summer, police say it’s important to be aware of what’s going on around you. Keep your cell phone and camera handy to record anything suspicious you may encounter. Make sure you’re aware of the intersection closest to where you are, and don’t be afraid to call 911.

Police also suggest having a talk with your kids before going to a big event. It’s a good idea to have a plan in place in case your family gets separated. Many kids only know their parents as “mom” or “dad”, so be sure they have your name and phone number on them, either pinned on their clothing or on an index card in a pocket.