NE Portland murder suspect charged in rapes

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old man charged in a Northeast Portland murder is now facing grand jury indictments in the rapes of two women.

Alexander Rico Ortiz is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

Police confirmed Ortiz was the suspect in a rape that happened on Feb. 14, 2017 in Hillsboro. In that case, Ortiz is charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, assault and strangulation. He was indicted on that case on Feb. 28.

On March 2, a grand jury in Multnomah County indicted Ortiz with multiple counts of aggravated murder for the death of Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas.

On April 11, a grand jury in Washington County issued a secret grand jury indictment against Ortiz charging him with rape and sexual abuse. Court documents show the attack happened on Feb. 2 in Hillsboro.

Police have declined to release specific details about the Feb. 2 case, citing the on-going investigation.

The second case was only discovered after the grand jury indictment was unsealed on Tuesday for Ortiz’s arraignment in Hillsboro.

Ortiz’s aggravated murder trial is not scheduled until 2019.