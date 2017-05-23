Man with dementia missing from Gateway district

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 74-year-old man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Jodie Leon Harris reportedly left the Oregon Health Clinic in the Gateway district around 1:30 p.m., Portland Police Bureau said. He was reportedly last seen walking towards the Fred Meyer store on NE 102nd Avenue.

Harris suffers from dementia and does not know the Portland area, police said. He does not have a cellphone or ID with him.

He is described as a black man, 5’7″ tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.