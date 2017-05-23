Man allegedly grabs 6-year-old girl in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 45-year-old man is accused of touching a 6-year-old girl’s butt, attempting to touch her vagina and take her pants off in Gresham on Sunday.

Megale Antoine White allegedly approached the girl and her sister playing outside in the 200 block of SE 188th Avenue.

The girl started kicking and screaming when White started touching her, alerting her parents, according to court documents.

A neighbor told police that he saw White try and take the girl’s pants off. The neighbor and the girls’ father chased White down and he was taken into custody.

White denied touching the girl. He told police that he was sleeping in the grass when all the sudden people started chasing him.

He is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted sexual abuse.