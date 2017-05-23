Look: Sketch of Menlo Park shooting suspect

Related Coverage Man shot to death near Menlo Park Elementary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking tips on identifying suspects in a shooting near Menlo Park Elementary School that left a man dead last month.

Neighbors heard gunshots and saw three men with hooded sweatshirts running south on 128th Avenue across E Burnside Street around 12:41 p.m. on April 15.

38-year-old Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr. of St. Helens was dead when police and paramedics arrived.

The three men appeared to 16 to 20 years old. Two of them were wearing blue jeans and one was wearing dark pants.

The men were captured on surveillance images and a witness provided enough details for a forensic artist to draw a sketch.

If you recognize the men, you can submit a tip by texting CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip. Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php or call 503-823-HELP (4357).