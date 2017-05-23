Grassroots effort seeks to drive ICE out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since Donald Trump became president on January 20, officials said about 350 immigrants in the Portland metro area have been arrested, particularly in east Multnomah County.

A march protesting those ICE raid took place in East Portland at St. Aidan Episcopal Church. Organizers said they’re expecting more than 200 people to take part in the 20-block march to the East County courthourse near SE 185th and Stark.

The marchers want all ICE arrests and operations out of the area and they want city leaders to set up a legal fund so that any detainee can have solid legal counsel when in immigration court.

Organizer Juan Rogel told KOIN 6 News, “ICE is operating how they want and we don’t see any backup from elected officials, so I think that’s why we’re here.”

The march is also connected with the effort to kick off a new grassroots movement called Pueblo Unido, formed to meet the needs and concerns of the Latino community.

Crowd gathering at St Aidan Episcopal Church to protest ICE raids in E Portland, will march to East Co Courthouse #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/hTdLobkCmH — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) May 24, 2017