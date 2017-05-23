Driver hits 3 road workers, kills 1 in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver hit a flagger and 2 construction workers at a site on SE 122nd in Happy Valley,killing one person before careening into a ditch.

The crash in Happy Valley happened between Sunnyside and Mountain Gate, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver came to a stop about 25 feet after the crash and went into a ditch, authorities told KOIN 6 News. One worker was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 2 were rushed to the hospital.

The driver was pulled from the car and also rushed to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.