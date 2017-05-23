Belmont Goats search for new home

Related Coverage Belmont Goats move to new home in Lents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city’s now famous Belmont Goats are looking for their new home.

The goats are currently in the Lents neighborhood at the Lents Town Center but will need to relocate mid-2018. They were originally on SE Belmont Street, where they got their name.

The goats munch on land and provide neighbors a fun escape from city life. Children and families come visit the goats and spend time outdoors with them.

The goats are taking applications for people willing to host them on their land. You can find more information here.