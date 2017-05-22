Woman dies after boat hits I-205 bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died Monday after a boat she was on in the Columbia River hit the I-205 bridge, sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

A man and woman who were on the boat weren’t wearing life vests when the crash occurred, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports suggest the boat was moving at a high rate of speed when it struck a pylon on the Glen Jackson Bridge. The boat immediately sank and both the man and the woman went down with it, deputies said.

Witnesses were able to pull the victims out of the water. They started CPR on the woman, but she later died at a local hospital. The man is expected to be OK.

