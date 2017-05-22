Teen charged in NE Portland gang shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with a gang related shooting in Northeast Portland.

Police arrested Carlos Yowan Batista on Saturday, May 20 in Northeast Portland outside Club Skinn, in the 4500-block of NE 60th Avenue.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the King neighborhood near NE 6th and Alberta. No one was injured, but police told KOIN 6 News they recovered several shell casings from the scene.

Records show Batista was arrested by officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team.

On Monday, the DA’s Office charged Batista with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, second-degree disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person and hit and run.

Batista is due back in court on May 31.