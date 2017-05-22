Power outage affecting downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A power outage hit the Portland metro area, affecting many local residents and public transportation, officials said.

Pacific Power reported about 2,000 customers without power. Police said the outage stretched from Broadway to I-405 and NW Davis Street to SW Jefferson Street.

Fire officials told KOIN 6 News the outage was caused by an electric vault that caught fire in North Portland. The fire was reportedly contained to a small grassy area.

TriMet warned riders to expect delays due to the power outage.

UPDATE: MAX/buses delayed due to dark traffic signals/widespread power outage caused by utility vault fire. Hearing repairs may take hours. — TriMet (@trimet) May 23, 2017

ALERT: Power out at downtown Portland traffic signals. Treat as all-way stops. Use caution! 🚦🚥👮🚒#pdxtraffic — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) May 23, 2017

