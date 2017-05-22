Portland has hundreds of lifeguard openings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trained lifeguards are on watch at Portland’s city swimming areas, but this year there is a problem filling the openings.

The city prefers to have 700 lifeguards on duty, but there are about 200 lifeguard positions that need to be filled. That shortage means lifeguards may end up working extra hours but it also means not as many people can be let in to swim.

Though technically a part-time job, one lifeguard told KOIN 6 News they often work more than 40 hours a week — without benefits.

It’s not clear why there is a shortage of lifeguards in Portland, but it does reflect a shortage of lifeguards nationwide.

The Portland job pays more than minimum wage and offers flexible hours.