Related Coverage Woman arrested for stealing from gyms across metro

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

Dozens of police cars responded to the 1300 block of NE 183rd Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Gresham Police, Portland Police, Fairview Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were all spotted at the scene.

Neighbors reportedly heard shots.

KOIN 6 News will have more information when it is available.