‘Multiple’ people stabbed in Corvallis; man arrested

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say “multiple” people were injured when they were stabbed by a man who entered a home in Corvallis, Oregon.

Corvallis police Lt. Daniel Duncan says the man fled the residence Monday morning, but officers found him near the Benton County Senior Center. He was taken to the hospital after his arrest for reasons that have not been disclosed.

Duncan says investigators have yet to identity the man.

Duncan says the victims were taken to the Corvallis hospital with serious injuries.

He says more details will be released later Monday.