First heat wave of 2017 settles on Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 267 days since the Portland area felt temps of 90 degrees or more. Looks like Monday will snap that string.

A mid-May heat wave is settling over Oregon for the next 2 days before more seasonal (and below-average) temps return briefly. Think of it this way: Really hot, hot, cool, about right, slightly above average.

Sunscreen

But if you’re going outside in the heat, wear sunscreen.

Oregon has one of the highest rates of melanoma and skin cancers in the nation. OHSU lead melanoma researcher Dr. Sancy Leachman said early detection is everything.

“If you don’t catch it early it’s life threatening, and no matter what we try it may be too late,” Dr. Leachman said. She suggests people wear protective clothing, use sunscreen and avoid the warmest part of the day.

Swimming

If you want to beat the heat in a pool, you should be able to cool off. But be advised Portland has a lifeguard shortage, which may mean a longer wait to get into a pool. And if you want to be a lifeguard, Portland’s Parks & Rec is hiring.

But if you want to jump in a lake, well, officials want people to know it will still be a while before water temperatures warm up.

Experts say it all has to do with heavy snowpack this year.

Colder-than-usual temperatures and an extremely active winter kept the mountain snowy, but now that it’s getting warmer, that snowpack will melt into local waterways. Keep that in mind before you think about diving into the water on a hot day.

“Just because we have a hot spell, it hasn’t changed the environment in the water,” Lt. Marc Shrake with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is not typical May, June, July weather when our temps are about 60 degrees. we are still closer to 50.”

Pets

Your pets aren’t immune to the hot temps, either.

“It’s important to realize how higher temperatures may affect pets,” Dr. Jessica Casey with DoveLewis Animal Hospital said in a press release. “Keeping pets cool is crucial to preventing heat stroke and exhaustion.”

Summer outlook

The National Weather Service’s summer outlook issued Thursday predicts greater chances for hot weather in Alaska and pretty much everywhere else. The exceptions are Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and parts of Missouri and Colorado.

Forecaster Stephen Baxter said it may not be as hot as recent summers because rain-soaked soil from a wet spring may keep the heat down