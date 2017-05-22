Firefighter hurt battling abandoned home blaze

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One TVF&R firefighter was rushed to the hospital after being injured while battling the blaze at an abandoned structure.

A large column of black smoke billowed from the home in a wooded area on Npra Road in Beaverton shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. The abandoned structure was engulfed in flames and fire crews battled it defensively.

But the injured firefighter had to be rushed to the hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a door. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe this fire was caused by people, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Crews remain on scene. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

Latest on Washington Co. – Neighbors say abandoned home known for homeless squatters. Crews believe fire was "human caused." pic.twitter.com/THvhwpKBmD — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 22, 2017