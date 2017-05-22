Deputies: Man presumed drowned at Three Pools

MARION CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews were sent to the Three Pools Recreation Area Monday evening after a swimmer went missing in the water.

The 25-year-old was swimming with friends when he went under the water around 4 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search and rescue crews have not found the man, but he is presumed to have drowned. They will continue looking for him at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

The Three Pools area will be closed until further notice.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.