Suspect wanted for grabbing jogger in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Forest Grove Sunday afternoon.

The woman was on a paved path near Hwy 47 and Maple Street when the suspect allegedly grabbed her from behind, according to Forest Grove Police Dept.

The man immediately turned and the woman began chasing him until he went into a backyard on the 1500 block of Maple Place, police said.

Local police and a Beaverton K-9 searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The woman described the suspect as a white man, 5’5″ tall, 18-20 years old with a bowl cut and light brown hair. He was wearing a white or gray tank top or muscle shirt, dark shorts and a belt with red coloring, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call 503.992.3260.