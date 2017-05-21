Suspect arrested after reports of car-to-car shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested following reports of a car-to-car shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of N Broadway and Flint Avenue, but a suspect was later arrested near NW 9th Avenue and Irving Street.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they saw a car with several bullet holes.

Officers checked the nearby Pearl Court Apartments to make sure there weren’t any victims. No one has come forward to report any injuries connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 503.823.4106.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.