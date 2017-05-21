Sun is shining — and you need sunscreen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer-like temperatures and bright sunshine are gracing Oregon over the next few days and months. While it feels good, it also brings with it the need to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Oregon has one of the highest rates of melanoma and skin cancers in the nation. On Saturday, OHSU hosted their 3rd annual War on Skin Cancer during May is Melanoma Awareness Month.

OHSU lead melanoma researcher Dr. Sancy Leachman said early detection is everything.

“If you don’t catch it early it’s life threatening, and no matter what we try it may be too late,” Dr. Leachman said. She suggests people wear protective clothing, use sunscreen and avoid the warmest part of the day.

KOIN 6 News anchor Jennifer Hoff — who is very involved in this issue — was the MC for the event.