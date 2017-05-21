Portland apartment fire displaces 7 adults, 3 kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten people are looking for a place to stay after fire broke out in a Southeast Portland apartment in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire in the 2nd-story apartment in the 1900 block of SE 122nd began around 2:30 a.m. and moved from a couch to a wall and to the back patio, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said. The fire damaged one unit but water damage affected the apartment below.

Seven adults and 3 kids were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross arrived on scene and helped provide immediate needs for those people.

No cause of the fire has yet been determined.