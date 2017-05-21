Fun fact: Lindbergh, Earhart share the Atlantic Ocean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart are among the most famous aviators of the 20th century. But they also share May 21 in history.

On this day in 1927, Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis near Paris, marking the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. It took him 33 1/2 hours.

Exactly 5 years later, Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. She left Newfoundland and landed 15 hours later in Northern Ireland.

Bogie and Baby — as Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were nicknamed — were married on this day in 1945. He was 45, she was 20. It was his 4th marriage, her first — and it lasted until Bogie died 12 years later.

Ten years after that, 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single for Chess Records in Chicago. “Maybellene” was a gigantic hit, the first of dozens, that kept Chuck Berry in the spotlight until his death earlier this year at the age of 90.

And if you’re celebrating a birthday today, you’re celebrating with Sen. Al Franken, who is 66. He’s slightly older than actors Mr. T (65), Judge Reinhold (60), Nick Cassavetes (58) and Lisa Edelstein (51).

So — go fly a plane. Watch a great movie. Listen to great songs. And celebrate this day.