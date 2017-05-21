1 dead after driver crashes into stopped car on I-84

MULTNOMAH CO., Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and 2 people were hospitalized with injuries after a 2-car crash Sunday evening on I-84, deputies said.

Reports of the crash on I-84 eastbound near NE 238th Avenue came in just after 7 p.m., according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said a moving car crashed into another car that was stopped in the middle lane. Investigators haven’t determined why the car was stopped on the freeway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies, and 2 other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of I-84 between Fairview Parkway and NE 238th Avenue were expected to be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.