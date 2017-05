PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Warrenton woman died Friday night after driving off the road on Highway 101 north of Gearhart.

Oregon State Police said 42-year-old Wendi Robinson was speeding south toward Seaside when witnesses saw her Corolla lose traction and drive off the road. Her car overturned and ended up in three feet of water.

Robinson was extricated from her car and first responders attempted CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.