‘Foul mouth bandit’ wanted for bank robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing several Portland area banks in April.

The suspect, who police are calling the “foul mouth bandit” because he uses foul language during the robberies, is believed to have robbed the OnPoint Credit Union on NE 9th Avenue on April 3, Wells Fargo on NE MLK on April 4, Bank of the West on NE Halsey on April 7 and Advantis Credit Union on NE 15th Avenue also on April 7.

The suspect is a black man in his 30s or 540s, about 5-foot-10-inches tall and 185 pounds. He has a medium complexion and a heavy build. He usually wears glasses and a hooded sweatshirt with a baseball cap.

Police said he implies he is armed with a gun but no one has actually seen a gun.

There is a $5,000 reward offered to information leading to an arrest. Anyone with a tip should call 503.823.1080 for Detective Brett Hawkinson.