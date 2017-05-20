Ex-Klamath County Sheriff guilty on 5 charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon sheriff has been found guilty of five misdemeanor charges in connection with using excessive force against suspects.

The Herald and News reports Frank Skrah, whose term as Klamath County sheriff ended in January, was found guilty Friday of assault, official misconduct and three counts of harassment.

Skrah was accused of holding a flashlight to the throat of James Johnson on Feb. 16, 2013; striking Jason Charles on Jan. 14, 2014; and choking Kenneth Bragg on Feb. 27, 2015.

The jury acquitted Skrah of strangulation and official misconduct related to the Bragg incident.

While Skrah’s lawyer argued his actions were warranted by dangerous circumstances, several deputies testified that his actions were unjustified because the men posed no threat.

Skrah faces up to a year in jail when sentenced.

Skrah offered little reaction when the verdict was read. A defense attorney said she had no comment.