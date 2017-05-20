Canine memorial dedicated to 4-legged PPB officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4-legged officers with the Portland Police Bureau now have a Canine Memorial outside what was once called the Southeast Precinct.

A ceremony for the dedication was held Saturday morning at the public safety building, 4735 E. Burnside, with the unveiling of a statue honoring the dogs who have performed above and beyond their call of duty.

The impetus for the memorial came after K-9 Mick was shot to death on duty in 2014. The memorial honors both Mick and Argos, the first K-9 killed in the line of duty on June 5, 1987.

Donors for the memorial and statue by local artist Richard A. Moore III included the Portland Police Historical Society and Advantis Credit Union.