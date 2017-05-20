10th annual Sunday Parkways event kicks off

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The city of Portland’s 10th annual Sunday Parkways program will kick off this Sunday, May 21, with a 7-mile route around inner Southeast Portland.

It will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. highlighting four Portland parks, including Laurelhurst, Ivon, Colonel Summers and Sewalcrest parks.

There will be a number of events at each park stop, including games, food and music, bike vendors and more.

The event is a program of the Bureau of Transportation that closes streets to cars so that pedestrians and cyclists can experience the neighborhood from a different perspective.

There are several events throughout the year, including in North Portland on June 2, Northeast Portland on July 23, Outer Northeast Portland on Aug. 20, and Sellwood-Milwaukie on Sept. 24.

According to the parkways’ annual report, 2016’s Sunday Parkways events saw 73,600 total participants.

The program aims to get 70 percent of Portlanders active by 2035, and promotes lowering citizens’ reliance on cars.

The first Sunday Parkways event was held in June 2008 with 15,000 participants.

For maps and more information, visit http://www.PortlandSundayParkways.org or call 503-823-7599.

