Slide repair to impact traffic on US 26

A landslide blocked traffic on Hwy 26 at the Oregon Zoo on March 9, 2017. (ODOT)
Crews will close ramps and lanes on US 26 west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel for slide repair work. They have quite a bit of debris to remove from recent winter landslides along the highway.

On Friday, May 19, the on-ramp to US 26 EB from the Zoo will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should take US 26 westbound to the Sylvan exit and then cross over the highway to the eastbound on-ramp. Flaggers will also direct traffic on SW Knights Blvd, which is the Zoo/Washington Park overpass.

On Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, the two right lanes of US 26 westbound just west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel will closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Jefferson Street on-ramp to US 26 westbound will also close. Drivers can use the Clay Street on-ramp to US 26 westbound instead.