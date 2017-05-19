Slide repair to impact traffic on US 26

Crews will close ramps and lanes on US 26 west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel for slide repair work. They have quite a bit of debris to remove from recent winter landslides along the highway.

On Friday, May 19, the on-ramp to US 26 EB from the Zoo will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should take US 26 westbound to the Sylvan exit and then cross over the highway to the eastbound on-ramp. Flaggers will also direct traffic on SW Knights Blvd, which is the Zoo/Washington Park overpass.

On Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, the two right lanes of US 26 westbound just west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel will closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Jefferson Street on-ramp to US 26 westbound will also close. Drivers can use the Clay Street on-ramp to US 26 westbound instead.