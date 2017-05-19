Shooting at Xpose in Beaverton, 1 dead

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed at Xpose adult entertainment club early Friday morning.

The shooting happened outside the club at 10140 SW Canyon Road around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Vance Stimler said.

Initially, deputies thought they had multiple gunshot victims, but once they got on scene they determined only one person had been shot.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

Detectives identified two shooting separate scenes at the nightclub. The type of weapon involved was not released.

Several other people suffered “minor injuries” after running outside of the club, Stimler said. He described some of the injuries as rolled ankles and scrapes and bruises sustained from falling as they ran from the scene.

“It sounds like there was quite a few number of people inside the club,” Stimler said.

Deputies detained several people at an apartment complex in Beaverton, but Stimler said detectives have not confirmed any arrests.

Stimler said the shooting appears to have been a targeted incident. He does not believe the public is in any danger.

“We don’t believe that (the shooter) is out there and actively a threat to the public at this time,” he said.

Detectives in Washington County are working with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team because there is possibility the shooting was gang related; however, Stimler said it has not been confirmed the shooting was gang related.

‘We’ve heard evidence that it might be gang related, but we haven’t been able to confirm that at this time,” Stimler said.

Detectives believe there was only one shooter, but have not been able to confirm if he received help getting away.

“We don’t know if they were able to get into a car and flee,” Stimler said. “They initially fled on foot.”

Officials confirmed that law enforcement throughout the metro have been advised about the possibility of retaliatory shootings; however, Stimler cautioned and said detectives “don’t have anything concrete to actually support” the chance of a revenge shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 503.629.0111 or 503.823.3333.