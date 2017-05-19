Reward offered in SE Portland fatal hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward of up to $2500 is now being offered to help solve the hit-and-run crash that killed a 45-year-old mon in Southeast Portland.

Theodore Cornelius Jones was crossing SE 82nd just south of Flavel around 4:30 a.m. on May 5 when he was hit by a speeding car. The crash, captured on video, shows Jones trying to hurry across the lanes as the car bears down on him.

Jones was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The video led investigators to determine the driver of a smaller, dark-colored sedan continued south on 82nd.

The car likely suffered hood and windshield damage, authorities said.

Becky Fausone, who works at the 7-Eleven at 82nd and Flavel, said she “heard a collision, like it sounded like he hit another car.”

She called 911 after she heard another woman crying out for someone to help the pedestrian.

“I was just letting him know that it’s OK, I’m here,” that woman, Tamara, told KOIN 6 News. “You’re not alone. Everything is going to be OK. Hang in there.”

She held Jones’ hand and encouraged him to keep breathing.

Tamara learned later Jones died at the hospital. She wants the driver to come forward “to do what’s right for the family.”

Authorities would also like to speak with the driver of a red truck that was traveling southbound on SE 82nd Ave at the time of the crash.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward.

To submit an anonymous tip:

Text: CRIMES (274637), type 823HELP, leave the tip

Online Tips

Call 503.823.4357

TipSubmit app is available