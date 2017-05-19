Prolific Portland shoplifter arrested again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of the most prolific shoplifters in the Portland metro area is again in trouble with the law.

Police say Barry Trenell Sanders, 55, stole merchandise that was valued at $100 or more from Target on Wednesday. He was arrested near the intersection of Northeast 7th Avenue and Weidler Street.

Sanders, who lives in Northeast Portland, was born in Shreveport, LA and has amassed a criminal record of 20 felonies, 24 misdemeanor and 54 probation violation convictions.

Most of Sanders’ convictions have been for shoplifting, according to court documents.

When it comes to showing up for court, Sanders has had 42 failure-to-appear citations, according to jail records.

Court documents from some of Sanders’ previous cases reveal that he has stolen from Safeway, Home Depot and Target stores.

In August 2014, KOIN 6 News reported on allegations that he stole $2,000 from meat from Safeway.

Sanders is due in court later this month, charged with one count of second-degree theft. He remains lodged in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail.