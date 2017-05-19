NYT: Trump told Russians firing Comey eased pressure

NY Times cites official White House written account

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file handout photo released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The U.S. and Israel are publicly brushing aside President Donald Trump’s reported sharing of a highly classified tip from Israel with Russia, but spy professionals on both sides are frustrated and fearful about the repercussions to a critical intelligence partnership. (Russian Foreign Ministry via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump told Russian diplomats that firing the “nut job” FBI director had relieved “great pressure” on him.

The newspaper cites the White House’s official written account of the Oval Office meeting. It says one official had read quotations to the Times and another had confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion.

Friday’s report quotes Trump calling ousted FBI Director James Comey “crazy” and “a real nut job.” It says the president then told Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador that he “faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Trump met with the Russians on May 10, the day after he fired Comey.