Merkley: Disturbed by Rosenstein memo, disgusted by AHCA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley, in Portland Friday after a week filled with bombshell revelations involving the Trump White House, told KOIN 6 News why he was disturbed over a classified meeting with the deputy attorney general.

After a meeting with Rod Rosenstein, Merkely tweeted: “Rosenstein testimony to Senate was profoundly disturbing”

Rosenstein testimony to Senate was profoundly disturbing. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 18, 2017

“What I meant was that the deputy attorney general did not seem to recognize that in writing that memo he was participating in misleading Americans about the reason that the director of the FBI was fired,” Merkley said.

He noted Rosenstein told the committee he knew ahead of time James Comey was going to be fired.

“But then he refused to tell us who asked him to write the memo or who he consulted in writing the memo or whether he had any qualsm about helping provide the cover story that almost anyone in the position knows is not the real reason of why the head of the FBI was fired.”

The Democrat from Oregon spoke outside 1 World Trade Center in downtown Portland, where he discussed different aspects of the American Health Care Act, the Republican plan to replace Obamacare.

Merkley said this version of the plan, passed by the House of Representatives, has no chance of making it through the Senate.

“(Version) 1.0 was defeated in the House. They produced 2.0 at the last minute — by the way, with no public hearings, no public testimony, no consultation with health care experts around the country, no bipartisan conversations, none of the work,” Merkley said.

“They passed that barely with 3 votes (to spare), sent it over to the Senate. (Version) 2.0 is dead.”