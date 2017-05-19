Man shot, seriously injured in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old man was shot and injured on Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of SE 174th Avenue at 11:38 p.m.. The victim made his way to a nearby Portland Fire & Rescue station and called paramedics. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Detectives say they received reports of a disturbance involving several people and that shots were fired by an unknown person.

There is no suspect information and detectives would like to hear with anyone with information. Anyone with information is asked to call Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.