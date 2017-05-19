Man dies after crashing car into RV on Hwy 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Friday after crashing his car head-on into an RV on Highway 6 in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an erratic Toyota Rav4 heading east on Hwy 6. Shortly after that, they got reports of a crash involving that same Rav4.

Investigators determined the driver of the Rav4 was 80-year-old David John Wise, who for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a motor home. Wise died at the scene.

The driver of the motor home was not injured.