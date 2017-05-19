Man accused of throwing semen on women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is accused of throwing semen on women in several Portland area grocery stores and police want help identifying him.

According to Portland police, there were two incidents at Southwest Portland grocery stores, including at the Barbur Boulevard Safeway on April 5. There are also reports from Beaverton and Milwaukie.

Police said the suspect follows the women in the store, throws semen on them and then walks away. Police believe there are more victims who may not know they were victims.

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s to 40s with a short to medium height and build. He was seen driving a white, 4-door sedan at the Barbur Safeway incident.

Anyone who sees the man in the act is asked to call 911. Anyone who may be able to identify him is asked to call 503.823.0889.

Woman says she had semen thrown on her @ Safeway @ Barbur – PPB looking for this man, say there are other cases/may be more vics #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/9TcOAWLK8Z — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) May 19, 2017