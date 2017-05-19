Man accused of throwing semen on women

One incident happened at the Barbur Blvd Safeway on April 5

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A man seen driving this car is suspected of throwing semen at women in several incidents including one at the Safeway on Barbur Boulevard on April 5. (Security image provided by PPB)
A man seen driving this car is suspected of throwing semen at women in several incidents including one at the Safeway on Barbur Boulevard on April 5. (Security image provided by PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is accused of throwing semen on women in several Portland area grocery stores and police want help identifying him.

A seen driving this car is suspected of throwing semen at women in several incidents including one at the Safeway on Barbur Boulevard on April 5. (Security image provided by PPB)
A seen driving this car is suspected of throwing semen at women in several incidents including one at the Safeway on Barbur Boulevard on April 5. (Security image provided by PPB)

According to Portland police, there were two incidents at Southwest Portland grocery stores, including at the Barbur Boulevard Safeway on April 5. There are also reports from Beaverton and Milwaukie.

Police said the suspect follows the women in the store, throws semen on them and then walks away. Police believe there are more victims who may not know they were victims.

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s to 40s with a short to medium height and build. He was seen driving a white, 4-door sedan at the Barbur Safeway incident.

Anyone who sees the man in the act is asked to call 911. Anyone who may be able to identify him is asked to call 503.823.0889.