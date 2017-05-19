Gunfire, crash in NE Portland likely gang-related

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunshots and a car crash brought Potland police to Northeast Portland Friday afternoon, but officers did not find anyone injured.

However they did find a car that may be involved,

Around 3:40 p.m., there were reports of shots being fired at NE 7th and Alberta. Police told KOIN 6 News the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a parked car and then sped away.

A few blocks away, police found the suspect’s car but did not find any suspects.

The Gang Enforcement Team was called to the scene and found shell casings on the ground. Police continue to investigate.