Docs: Man was on drugs when he crashed into car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prosecutors allege a 24-year-old man was driving under the influence of controlled substances when he crashed into a woman’s car in Northwest Portland.

The woman suffered critical injuries, including internal bleeding and a possible broken pelvis, according to court documents.

The crash was reported on May 4 around 5 p.m. at the intersection of NW 22nd and Raleigh.

When police arrived, they found two vehicles badly damaged.

The victim was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be pulled out by firefighters.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash flagged down officers and told them that the suspect, Kyle C. Lees, had fled the scene and was at a nearby grocery store. Officers found Lees “curled up on the floor…whimpering and yelping like an injured animal,” according to court documents.

When police took Lees into custody he was described as “very agitated and extremely tense with every muscle in his body appearing to contract,” court documents state.

Officers assigned to the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded and began an investigation.

At the hospital, the officers met with Lees and they learned that a nurse saw Lees trying to reach into his front pocket. The nurses found a small bag containing a white powdery substance, according to court documents.

The substance was tested and came back as presumptively positive for amphetamines.

Once Lees was released from the hospital he was booked into jail. He eventually posted bail. A grand jury indicted him on Thursday.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Justice Center.

He is charged with assault, hit and run, reckless driving, criminal mischief and DUII.