What’s next for PPB’s now eliminated Mounted Patrol Unit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – By July 1, the Mounted Patrol Unit (MPU) will be officially disbanded.

Even if private supporters could find the $1.03 million dollars needed it takes to run the unit, it remains unknown, at this point, if MPU would be saved. A spokesperson with the mayor’s office was not immediately available.

“The biggest challenge now is the laying off of 4 nonsworn professional staff members who care for the horses, they will unemployed as of July 1,” MPU Sgt. Marty Schell said in an e-mail.

The five sworn officers assigned to MPU will be reassigned to vacant policing positions within the bureau.

Currently, officers work a 10-hour day, four days a week, and are responsible for preparing and tacking up their assigned mounts prior to their tour of duty.

Schell said, “I will be working with my supervisors on the reassignment of the sworn staff and the disposition of the horses by July 1.”

For the past 33 years, the non-profit “Friends of the Mounted Patrol” have been supporting the organization.

“The MPU has repeatedly demonstrated the effectiveness of horses in creating a sense of accessibility between citizens and the mounted officers,” according to the unit’s official bureau website. “They generate an opportunity for rapport between officers and citizens that is unique among policing strategies. As then-Mayor Vera Katz said in 2002, the MPU ‘puts a gentle face on this city.’”

According to the Friends of the Mounted Patrol Unit website, there are 7 horses currently assigned to the squad.