West Linn man arrested for assaulting mom, firing gun

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing a gun and assaulting his mother during an argument, police said.

Someone called police around 4:50 p.m. after hearing a woman say, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” to which a man replied, “I’m not going to jail.”

Officers with West Linn Police Dept. then went out to the 6200 block of Preakness Way and found that Tyler Kern was armed with a handgun. Police said they determined his mother wasn’t safe, so they set up a perimeter around the house.

Kern let his mother leave the house after police started a dialogue with him. An hour later, he came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said Kern assaulted his mother, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during their earlier argument. He also allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into Clackamas County Jail for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and strangulation.