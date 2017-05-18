Suspect arrested for killing man in Lents neighborhood

Related Coverage Lents neighbors tried to help dying man after fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 53-year-old man after a fight in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Michael Allen Shipley, 38, is accused of killing Brian Bruns on the 4400 block of SE 99th Avenue.

Neighbors reportedly found Bruns on a 2nd floor landing and tried to help him, but he was loosing too much blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people who tried to help him said he had been stabbed.

Shipley was arrested on 2 outstanding warrants and on a murder charge.